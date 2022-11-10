Elon Musk Begins Survey To Know If Content Quality On Twitter Has Changed; Users Respond

'Chief Twit' Elon Musk conducted a survey on Twitter asking if the quality of content on the social media platform has changed. He asked his followers if they are seeing fewer bots/scams and spams on Twitter, to which 52.1 percent of his followers said yes and 47.9 percent of his followers said no. Before his acquisition of Twitter, Musk was alleging that Twitter has a lot of bots pretending to be users, to get out from the Twitter deal.

Are you seeing far fewer bots/scams/spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

It isn't clear what Elon Musk wants to do with Twitter. Yesterday, many accounts with the verified tick also had a secondary tick to show that it is an official account. When some user pointed this out to Musk, he replied by saying he is killing it, adding that the paid blue tick will be the "ultimate equaliser". Today, Musk said that Twitter will be introducing a feature which will mark people who had blue ticks as "legacy verified". "We are changing the text to say “Legacy Verified. Could be notable, but could also be bogus.” "In days to come, we’ll add granularity to verified badges, such as organizational affiliation & ID verification. Rollout of new verified Blue is intentionally limited just to iOS in a few countries with very little promotion. As we iron out issues, we will expand worldwide on all platforms," he wrote on Twitter.

Musk is facing criticism for the way he is managing Twitter

After firing half of staff for being unproductive, without even signing the email and just locking them out from the official email account, Twitter is now reportedly urging some of those employees to come back. Before acquiring Twitter, Musk had said that Twitter's policy ban was problematic and that he would change permanent bans into temporary time outs. After the acquisition of Twitter was complete, Musk tweeted "comedy is now legal on Twitter ''. However, many Twitter users' accounts were suspended after they impersonated Elon Musk and cracked jokes at his expense. Some users mocked his poll by saying, "I've seen like 30 people with check marks pretend to be major companies in celebrities. I'd account that as scam /spam, so no". It is worth flagging that verified accounts pretending to be someone else is a new trend and it is not something that use to happnen before Musk's acquisition of Twitter.