'Chief Twit' Elon Musk Meets Twitter Employees At HQ After Barging In With Kitchen Sink

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday met with several Twitter employees after making a grand entrance with a sink at the social media firm's headquarters in San Francisco. Employees at Twitter welcomed Musk to the office, and in the images that circulated, the Tesla boss was seen chatting with the staff over impromptu coffee in the perch. A few Twitter employees shared photos of Musk standing alongside the microblogging site's accounts manager and the customer success manager. He was also seen strolling in the Twitter headquarters ahead of Friday's deadline to close his estimated $US44 billion ($68 billion) deal to acquire the company.

Welcome to the office @elonmusk nice chatting with you at an impromptu coffee chat in the perch pic.twitter.com/J5NuwxkO2C — Nate Esparza (@Nate_Esparza) October 26, 2022

Musk changes Twitter bio to 'Chief Twit'

Ahead of his visit, Elon Musk has also changed his Twitter bio, referring to himself as a "Chief Twit" and also updated his location as Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. SpaceX boss had earlier suggested that a portion of the Twitter Inc headquarter must be converted to a homeless shelter. Musk launched a poll to his millions of followers asking them to provide input, shortly after he purchased a 9.2% stake in the company.

On Wednesday, as he entered the Twitter headquarters carrying a sink through a lobby area, the world's richest man tweeted, "Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!" Despite Musk's visit to Twitter, it remains unclear at this point whether his purchase of Twitter was finalized yet. It was, however, earlier this week reported, that the leading US banks, including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, had signed a deal this year to loan $12.5bn funds to Musk to seal his Twitter purchase bid. Musk and Twitter now have only until Friday to block the deal or they would be facing a court of law in November over a ruling by the Delaware Chancery Court.

As the October 28 deadline looms, speculations arose on Twitter that Tesla's boss plans to lay off over 75% of staff. “A threat to workers at Twitter is a threat to Twitter’s future," a draft letter written by the employees and obtained by Time, circulating on the social media platform, read. “These threats have an impact on us as workers and demonstrate a fundamental disconnect with the realities of operating Twitter. They threaten our livelihoods, access to essential healthcare, and the ability for visa holders to stay in the country they work in. We cannot do our work in an environment of constant harassment and threats. Without our work, there is no Twitter,” the letter further stated. “Elon Musk’s plan to lay off 75% of Twitter workers will hurt Twitter’s ability to serve the public conversation,” it added. “A threat of this magnitude is reckless, undermines our users’ and customers’ trust in our platform, and is a transparent act of worker intimidation.”