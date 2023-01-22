Elon Musk Is Planning Big Change On Twitter; Check New Subscription Details Here

Twitter chief Elon Musk announced that the micro-blogging site will introduce higher-priced subscriptions that will allow users to use the site ad-free.

In a series of tweets on Saturday (local time), the Tesla CEO asserted that the social media networking site is planning to introduce a different tier for subscribers so that they can consume ad-free content on Twitter. The announcement came amid the intense transformation the company is going through under the reign of the billionaire. It is also no news to people that the much-loved social media platform is currently struggling with several lawsuits and revenue crises.

“Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” Musk wrote on Twitter. The Tesla CEO then went on the announcement that the company will be introducing a “higher-priced subscription”, which will enable Twitter users to surf the site with zero ads.

According to US Today, this will be a major shift for the social media company, which used to depend heavily on target advertising to generate revenue.

Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

Also, there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

Musk and Ads

In October 2022, Elon Musk formally took over the social media platform and since then the Tesla CEO has introduced several erratic policy decisions which grabbed many eyeballs. On the Subscription based feature front, the social media company introduced Twitter Blue in December 2022. The service cost users $8 per month ($11 for ios) and provides them with a blue checkmark along with several other features.

Musk has maintained a pretty inconsistent stance when it comes to putting ads on social media platforms. Earlier this month, the company announced that it will be running political ads on Twitter which was suspended under the reign of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. In 2022, it was also reported that the Space X CEO was also trying to convince brands to resume their advertising on the platform after some brands stopped running their ads on Twitter. Hence, it will be interesting to see what kind of impact these new policy changes will have on the revenues of the company, which is already struggling with a financial crisis.