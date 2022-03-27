Elon Musk Raises Question Against Twitter Over Free Speech; 'Is A New Platform Needed?'

Raising questions against microblogging site Twitter, Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday hinted at a need for 'a new platform'. On Friday, March 25, Musk had initiated a poll asking to vote if users 'believe Twitter rigorously adheres' to the principle under the subject of 'free speech under democracy'. The poll results showed that 70% of the 2,035,924 citizens voted 'No'.

'Is a new platform needed?' tweeted Tesla chief Elon Musk, which has now become a highlight.

Is a new platform needed? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

"Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?" he asked in one other post.

Some of the replies to this question asked Musk to 'buy twitter or please build one'. While another user, Eric Weinstein said, "We need to invent something that fills this space that hasn’t existed…yet."

Congresswoman representing Georgia’s 14th District - Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account commented, "It's time to end the U.S. Intelligence operations against America."

Elon Musk says 'hackers tried to hack Starlink Internet System'

Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the SpaceX chief has been expressing several thoughts from duelling with Russian President Putin to opinions on free speech. Elon Musk, on Friday said that since the start of the war in Ukraine, hackers have tried to hack into the global internet system.

Musk said that his satellite internet constellation has resisted all the hacking and jamming attacks. He took to Twitter to address the hacking attacks on Starlink.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by Musk's SpaceX that provides satellite internet access coverage to several countries on Earth. Musk's Starlink internet system aims to extend internet coverage to the whole world.

Elon Musk tweeted, "Starlink, at least so far, has resisted all hacking and jamming attempts."

His tweet was a reply to the report from the Washington Post that stated satellite modems had been hacked last month. The report also said the Russian military spy service, the GRU, was behind the hacking attack that affected the Ukrainian military’s communications at the beginning of Russia's incursion into the country.