Here's Why Twitter Users Won't Get To Know If Tweet Was Made From Android Device Or IPhone

Elon Musk's Twitter has removed Twitter for iPhone and Twitter for Android labels from his newly-owned social media company. Musk had earlier said that the labels were a waste of screen space and computing power. He had said that the labels didn't make any sense and did not serve any purpose. Musk retweeted a post from Pubity, by writing "Hallelujah!!"

Gal Gadot with the Huawei ad... tweeted from an iPhone. Niceeeee pic.twitter.com/aEKJVwoyBL — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 24, 2018

The labels Twitter for iPhone and Twitter for Android have have led to quite a few comedic situations over the years. Israeli actress Gal Gadot, in the year 2018, shot an advertisement for the Chinese company Huawei. The advertisement was for a phone manufactured by Huawei. She posted the advertisement on Twitter and ironically, her tweet had the label which read "Twitter for iPhone". This led to several people making a meme on Gal Gadot.

Musk mocks Bezos

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is using the platform to mock Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. A user called Kim Dotcom wrote "Elon builds rockets Jeff copies Elon. Elon builds electric cars Jeff copies Elon Elon builds brain-computer link Jeff copies Elon… … with Bill who copied Steve". Musk replied to the Tweet by writing "Maybe it’s a coincidence". There are many areas in which Bezos and Musk are competitors. The few areas in which Musk and Bezos compete are:

Space exploration: Both Bezos and Musk have companies that are involved in the space industry. Bezos' company, Blue Origin, is focused on developing reusable rockets and building a space tourism business. Musk's company, SpaceX, is also focused on developing reusable rockets and has contracts with NASA to deliver cargo and eventually crew to the International Space Station.

Autonomous vehicles: Both Bezos and Musk have invested in companies that are developing autonomous vehicle technology. Bezos has invested in Aurora Innovation, a self-driving car company, while Musk's company, Tesla, is known for its electric vehicles and is working on developing fully autonomous vehicles.

Solar energy: They both have invested in firms that are involved in the solar energy industry. Bezos has invested in Helion Energy, a company that is working on fusion energy technology, while Musk's company, SolarCity, is a leading provider of solar panel systems for homes and businesses.

Artificial intelligence: The Amazon founder and Tesla CEO have expressed interest in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and have invested in companies that are working on AI technologies. Bezos has invested in Vicarious, a company that is working on developing AI systems that can learn and adapt, while Musk's company, OpenAI, is a leading research organization focused on advancing AI and its potential applications.