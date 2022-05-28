Elon Musk Says It Is Morally 'wrong And Dumb' To Use Term Billionaire As 'pejorative'

The world’s richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that it is “morally wrong & dumb” to use the word ‘billionaire’ as a pejorative if the individual is using their wealth to create products that are making “millions of people happy”. Taking to Twitter, he added that if he could, he also would get rid of the charitable deductions and class-action lawsuits. Further, while replying to a tweet, the billionaire wrote, “I feel like billionaires are most benign when trying to make money, and most nefarious when spending it trying to do good."

Use of the word “billionaire” as a pejorative is morally wrong & dumb 😛 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

Musk even ran a Twitter poll and asked his 95 million followers about who they trust less between politicians and billionaires. As of Saturday, 3.3 million respondents said that they had less trust in politicians. Tesla CEO even tagged Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who recently told in an interview that she wanted to return her Tesla with an EV made by a company that supports unionization. Musk asked Ocasio-Cortez to run a similar poll with her own followers. It is to mention here that the billionaire has significantly rejected unionization for Tesla in the past.

Who do you trust less? Real question. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

In another tweet on Thursday, Musk said, "A union is just another corporation…Far better for companies to compete for your skills so that you have maximum optionality." The post has now received thousands of likes. Tesla CEO’s pro-billionaire's tweets come at the time when the World Economic Forum is all set to take place in Davos. This meeting with millionaires and billionaires has been routinely met with criticism about the failure of the world’s richest to give a significant amount of money to tackle the world’s biggest problems especially when people across the globe are expected to face food shortages and other climate change problems.

Musk's tweet on Jack Dorsey

Elon Musk, who recently caused a stir after clinching a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, has been posting more often on the platform with the deal being stuck in limbo. Earlier, just shortly after winter co-founder and former Chief Executive Jack Dorsey stepped down from the microblogging site’s board on Thursday, Musk quipped that he is a fan of Dorset and hoped that he was on board. The tech mogul wrote, “I understand that he needs to move on”. Dorsey had already stepped down from the post of Chief Executive and has now left the board of Twitter Inc.

