Elon Musk Says Twitter Has 'failed' In Trust And Safety And 'interfered' In Elections

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has said that the socia media platform has failed in trust and safety for a long time. He even added that Twitter has interfered in elections and assured that Twitter under him i.e. Twiter 2.0 will be more transparent, effective and even-handed.

"Exactly. The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections. Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and even-handed," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk was reponding to a post which was about Twitter's former head of trust and safety saying that the microblogging and social networking service is not safe under the new CEO. A user named @EvaFox wrote that Twitter has not been safe in the past 10 years and it has lost the trust of users. The user went on to say that the term "trust and safety" is a disgrace. The user claimed that considering Twitter's past performance, it has no right to judge what Musk is doing right now.

"Twitter has shown itself to be not safe for the past 10 years and has lost users’ trust. The past team of "trust and safety” is a disgrace, so it doesn’t have any right to judge what is being done now. They had a chance, but they sold their souls to a corporation," the Twitter user Eva Fox wrote. In response, Musk agreed with this user and gave his own piece of mind regarding Twitter's past performance.

Musk admitting Twitter interfered in elections is significant

The new owner of Twitter openly admitting that Twitter interfered in elections is quite significant. Twitter has always faced allegations of interfering in elections and the most flagrant example is considered to be the Hunter Biden laptop story, which Twitter banned. Many believe that if that legitimate story was not taken off the platform, democrats might not have won the elections due to the "October surprise" so to say.