Elon Musk Suggests A New Way To Test Greta Thunberg's Authenticity Amid Hype

19-year-old Swedish Activist Greta Thunberg is currently basking in the new sunlight of stardom after her recent feud with mixed-martial artist Andrew Tate. Thunberg hit the headlines after Tate called her out on Twitter with his apparent intention to offend her with his luxurious car collection and their carbon emissions. Thunberg's reply to Tate's call out went viral and the exchange eventually led to the latter's arrest by the police in Romania over an alleged human trafficking case.

The buzz that the feud created on Twitter even caught the platform's CEO Elon Musk's attention who called Thunberg 'cool'. “The sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by Greta within a few years is astounding. I think she’s cool tbh (sic)," he tweeted. Musk's insight further fuelled the debate over the teenager's seriousness to fight climate change, which some say is actually 'paid'.

Musk suggests how to test Thunberg's authenticity

Key test for authenticity is how someone is in live back & forth discussion where canned speeches don’t work, eg Twitter Spaces. Has she done anything like that? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 31, 2022

According to Musk, he tweeted, "Key test for authenticity is how someone is in live back and forth discussion where canned speeches don’t work." The billionaire said that Twitter Spaces is where this could be possible and asked if Thunberg has even engaged in a debate there. Musk was responding to a tweet which claimed that the teenager is being 'paid and coached to push a narrative' through the funds that pour into her activism.

Several other users wrote that there were many instances when Thunberg was asked a question but refused to answer because she was not prepared.

Greta Thunberg

Script vs No Script pic.twitter.com/erwLdBExxW — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) December 31, 2022

Tate-Thunberg feud

The online feud between Tate and Thunberg started when the self-proclaimed, “Alpha male” decided to tag the 19-year-old climate activist and boasted about the emissions his 33 cars produced. Thunberg then responded to Tate with a strong clap-back. After Tate asked for Thunberg’s email address, the Swedish climate activist took a jab and wrote, “smalld**kenergy@getalife.com”. In response, Tate decided to post a video, which reportedly led to his and his brother's arrest. This was not the first time the brothers had a run-in with the authorities over similar charges. The two brothers were questioned by the authorities in April this year and were released 5 hours after the interrogation.