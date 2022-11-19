Elon Musk Summons Engineers After 1,200 Employees Quit Twitter Amid Internal Chaos: Report

Elon Musk’s recent Twitter takeover has stirred a storm among the company’s workforce. In the midst of the chaos that erupted after mass resignations by 1,200 Twitter employees, the Tesla CEO on Friday sent out an email and summoned Twitter engineers who are involved in writing software code reports.

On Saturday, The Guardian reported that the Tesla CEO and the new Twitter chief sent out emails to the engineers to report to the office. A follow-up mail was sent in which Musk wrote, “If possible, I would appreciate it if you could fly to SF to be present in person." The email came a day after it was reported that around 1,000 and 1,200 Twitter employees put out their resignations after Musk gave out an ultimatum to the employees to either work for, “long hours at high intensity or leave”, New York Times reported. The employees who resigned used the “#lovewhereyouworked” and took to Twitter to announce their big move.

In the email, Musk asked the employees to email him “a summary of what their software code has achieved in the past six months, along with 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code.” He further stated that there will be a technical interview so that Musk can have a “better understanding of the Twitter tech stack.”

Earlier it was reported that Elon Musk claimed some Tesla engineers were assisting in the evaluations of Twitter’s tech team. The loss of employees also comes in light of the recent changes in Twitter’s Work From Home policies. Last week, Musk sent out a mail to the employees who were working remotely to report to the office adding that the employees are allowed to work remotely only under special circumstances

Will Trump be back on Twitter?

Amidst all the chaos, Musk stirred another social media storm on Friday, when he put out a poll on whether former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account should be reinstated or not. This came after the twice impeached Donald Trump announced that he will be running for the 2024 US presidential elections. After putting out the poll, Musk wrote, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei” (the voice of the people, is the voice of God). The poll which is up for 24 hours shows that the netizens are inclined towards reinstating Trump’s account.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

This is not the first time Twitter will reinstate the accounts that were banned or suspended before. Twitter reinstated several accounts including the satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin’s account which was suspended after Griffin changed her name on Twitter. Earlier this year, Musk also expressed his intention to reinstate Trump’s account which was suspended last year after the January 6 US Capitol attack.