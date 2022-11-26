Elon Musk To Consider Creating 'Alternative Phone' If Twitter Gets Kicked Out Of App Store

After a senior executive from Apple who leads the Apple App Store deleted his Twitter account, speculations erupted on what will happen if both Google Play and Apple App Store give a boot to the social media networking site. Looks like Elon Musk might make an “alternative phone” to solve the problem. On Saturday, the Tesla CEO and the new Twitter owner claimed that he will consider making an “alternative phone” if the need arises.

According to New York Post, Musk responded to a tweet made by a conservative commentator over the issue. On Friday the commentator tweeted, “If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?”.

Musk then went on to respond to the tweet which already garnered many eyeballs. Musk wrote, “I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone”. The conversation comes after, Phill Schiller who is responsible for leading the App store deleted his Twitter account. A similar concern about Twitter getting removed from both platforms was shared by the former head of trust and safety at Twitter, Yoel Roth. Roth told New York Times that Twitter risks being “expelled from Apple and Google app stores if they fail to adhere to guidelines.” According to NYT, Roth claimed, “Failure to adhere to Apple’s and Google’s guidelines would be catastrophic, risking Twitter’s expulsion from their app stores and making it more difficult for billions of potential users to get Twitter’s services. This gives Apple and Google enormous power to shape the decisions Twitter makes,”

Musk to grant 'amnesty' to suspended accounts

Earlier this week, Musk put out a poll on Twitter, asking Twitter users if the company should “offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts”. The new Twitter chief made it clear that amnesty will be provided to those who have “not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?”. According to the New York Post, 72 % voted yes on the poll, which was followed by Musk’s Tweet, which reads, “The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei (Which means ‘the voice of the people is the voice of god’ in Latin).”

The people have spoken.



Amnesty begins next week.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

This was the second time the Tesla CEO used polls to make decisions for the company. Earlier, he reinstated the Twitter account of the twice-impeached Former President Donald Trump. The decision came after Musk put out a poll on the social media platform and majority of users voted in favour of Trump's reinstatement.