Elon Musk-Twitter Saga Continues As Platform Begins Reinstating 62,000 Suspended Accounts

Elon Musk’s first month after the Twitter takeover has been one of the most turbulent times for the social media networking site. Amidst all the chaos, Elon Musk’s Twitter has started the process of reinstating the Twitter accounts that were either banned or suspended by the social media microblogging site. On Tuesday, the Platformer reported that Twitter has begun the process of reinstating around 62,000 accounts with more than 10,000 followers. As per the reports, the accounts that are getting reinstated accounts also include one Twitter user with over five million followers and around 75 accounts with at least one million followers.

The process of reinstatement of the suspended accounts came after the Tesla CEO posted a poll on Twitter asking the netizens, whether the social media networking site should “offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts.” Earlier this week, the Twitter chief made it clear that only those accounts that have “not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam” will be reinstated. The New York Post reported that around 72% of Twitter users voted yes on the poll, this was followed by Musk putting out a tweet, that reads, “The people have spoken, Amnesty beings next week. Vox Populi Vox Dei.”

The people have spoken.



Amnesty begins next week.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

The mammoth task of reinstating suspended accounts amidst the instability at Twitter

The project of re-instating these Twitter accounts is a mammoth task for the social media giants amidst the instability that surrounds the company. According to Platformer, each reinstatement of the suspended Twitter accounts requires the social media networking site to rebuild a social graph along with activating the data on who the Twitter accounts follow and who followed the suspended accounts. The matter becomes even worse when the company has to deal with accounts like that of Trump which has around 87 million followers.

The Tesla CEO's first month at Twitter has been filled with chaos. It started off with around half of the workforce being laid off, which was then followed by the mass resignation of many employees from the company. The erratic decisions made by the new Twitter chief have also made many companies pull out their ads from the platform.