Elon Musk's Latest Jibe At Critics Who Claimed Twitter Won't Survive

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired the microblogging platform Twitter after completing the $44 billion acquisition deal, users have started to predict the future of the social media site. Further, pointing to those comments, the new Twitter CEO has been attacking the critics. Taking to Twitter, he took aim at people who said the microblogging site would not survive because of the modifications and layoffs he made after taking control last month.

Elon Musk in a tweet said, 'Wasn't Twitter supposed to die by now or something...?'

Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now or something … ? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Furthermore, this is not the first time Musk has responded to the critics. On Tuesday, he made headlines when he felt the need to address his detractors. Musk responded by requesting the "judgy hall monitors" to refrain from using Twitter once again. He began his tweet with the phrase "Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms - please, I'm begging you," and followed it with "Namaste" and an emoji of clasped hands.

Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms – please, I’m begging u — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Namaste 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Twitter ready to start hiring

Besides this, Twitter is getting ready to start hiring again after laying off almost two-thirds of its 7,500-person workforce during the previous three weeks. Elon Musk, the new CEO of the company, declared that Twitter is done firing people and would henceforth actively participate in the hiring process, giving the positions in engineering and sales priority.

The Verge even reported that the billionaire also instructed employees to make referrals for the positions. The most recent information was released amid rumours that Musk might dismiss several members of Twitter's sales and partnership teams on Monday.

Meanwhile, Musk did not specify the qualifications for the various engineering or sales positions, but he did express his preference for those "who are great at writing software," adding that they will be given the "highest priority" throughout the hiring process.

Additionally, Musk stated that, contrary to widespread rumours, Twitter had no intentions to move its headquarters to Texas.

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he is delaying the relaunch of Blue Verified until there is a high level of assurance that impersonation will no longer happen. The social media platform's new CEO made this declaration on Twitter. He also disclosed that Twitter may use different colour checks for corporations and individuals.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)