Twitter Blue Relaunched: How To Get Verified On Platform & What Are The Latest Features?

After a long tussle over the fate of Twitter Blue, the social media networking site finally announced the launch of the paid feature on Monday. Expressing their delight to “relaunch” Twitter Blue, the microblogging site announced that users can avail this feature for $8/month on the web.

However, things are a bit different for iOS users. After it was reported that the social media site is going to charge higher for Apple users who subscribe to Twitter Blue, Twitter announced that it will charge, $11/month if the user subscribes to the feature on iOS.

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

Twitter Blue is an “opt-in” paid subscription that will add a blue checkmark to the subscribed users along with numerous features. According to the social media networking site, while all the added features will be immediately available for users who subscribed to Twitter Blue, the blue checkmark will be visible on the subscribed account after a thorough review. The Twitter checkmarks will now be in different colours indicating different entities.

While the individual accounts will get blue checkmarks, businesses will be labeled with the golden check mark. According to Twitter, the grey checkmark will be used for government and multilateral accounts. Through the Twitter Blue subscription, subscribers will be able to edit tweets and upload 1080p videos along with several other interesting features.

Features introduced by Twitter Blue

According to the social media networking giant, the features offered by Twitter Blue will “offer subscribers a way to enhance and customize their Twitter experience”. Some of the new features have left netizens completely amazed. In addition to checkmarks, here is a list of all the features Twitter Blue has to offer.

Bookmark Folders - The feature will enable the Twitter Blue subscribers to “group and organise” bookmarked tweets in folders. The subscribers will be able to access it later and the folders will remain private. According to Twitter, users will be allowed to have an unlimited amount of bookmarks and an unlimited amount of bookmark folders.

- The feature will enable the Twitter Blue subscribers to “group and organise” bookmarked tweets in folders. The subscribers will be able to access it later and the folders will remain private. According to Twitter, users will be allowed to have an unlimited amount of bookmarks and an unlimited amount of bookmark folders. Custom app icons - With this feature the users will be able to change how their Twitter icon looks on their phone display. The subscribers will have an array of different colourful options to choose from. The feature intends to enhance the look and feel of the social media networking site.

- With this feature the users will be able to change how their Twitter icon looks on their phone display. The subscribers will have an array of different colourful options to choose from. The feature intends to enhance the look and feel of the social media networking site. Custom navigation - The custom navigation will enable subscribers to choose what they want to appear on the Twitter navigation bar. Users can select 2 to 6 items to feature in the bottom navigation bars. Twitter also claims that the user can switch to change it to the default setting if they wish to

- The custom navigation will enable subscribers to choose what they want to appear on the Twitter navigation bar. Users can select 2 to 6 items to feature in the bottom navigation bars. Twitter also claims that the user can switch to change it to the default setting if they wish to Top articles - Another interesting feature, which one can avail after subscribing to Twitter Blue is that users will be able to see Top articles that are mostly shared in their “network”. The user will be able to see the articles which have been shared frequently by the users they are connected to.

- Another interesting feature, which one can avail after subscribing to Twitter Blue is that users will be able to see Top articles that are mostly shared in their “network”. The user will be able to see the articles which have been shared frequently by the users they are connected to. Undo Tweet - This can be considered one of the most popular and requested features on Twitter. For time immemorial users have been demanding that social media platforms provide features to edit tweets. But Twitter Blue will not only offer you the option to edit a Tweet, but it will also allow people to retract or undo tweets before it is visible to everyone. The undo feature will give a preview of the Tweet the user intends to write before it gets posted online. One can retract the tweet before the “undo period" is over.

How to subscribe for Twitter Blue?

To subscribe to Twitter Blue, the user has to navigate to the profile menu on the app or on the web. In the menu list, the option of Twitter Blue will appear, the user has to click on the subscribe button. After this Twitter will verify your phone number, then the user has to follow the in-app purchase on iOS or confirm subscription payment on the web. According to Twitter, the paid subscription to Twitter Blue is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK with plans to expand.

The social media site made it clear that the regional currency price information will be available to the users once they click to subscribe. Another catch of the paid subscription is the fact that Twitter Blue subscriptions are “non-refundable unless required by law”. This statement by Twitter can become a matter of worry for many since the rule stands the same even if certain subscription features are “temporarily or permanently unavailable”. Hence it will be interesting to see what Twitter 2.0, a vision by Elon Musk will look like.