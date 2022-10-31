Will Elon Musk's Twitter Charge People $20 Per Month For The Blue Tick Verification Badge?

Elon Musk is planning to grant people the verification badge on Twitter, if they pay for it, as per reports by Verge. The new Twitter owner has reportedly given a deadline to Twitter employees to introduce paid verification. Currently, Twitter has a paid subscription service called Twitter blue, which grants users additional features for $4.99. However, this paid subscription service has not gathered much traction. Elon Musk reportedly plans to replace this with a $20 paid subscription service that will grant Twitter users who pay for this service, the Twitter verification badge.

Musk has reportedly asked Twitter employees to implement this project by November 7th. According to the Verge report, if by November 7th, they are unable to launch this service, they will be asked to pack up and leave. “The whole verification process is being revamped right now," tweeted Musk on Sunday, in response to a Tweet from a user saying, "any chance in helping with verification? Denied some 4-5 times despite a large following and working to share spaceflight/rocket launches to the masses via my photography. Published in a plethora of huge outlets but Twitter doesn’t seem to care!"

Musk intends to increase the money Twitter generates from revenues

Twitter earns most of its money from advertisement but Musk is keen on increasing the amount of revenue Twitter earns from subscriptions. It isn't clear if Musk is still going ahead with the paid Twitter verification badge plan as a friend of his named Jason Calacanis shared a poll on Twitter, asking Twitter users how much they would pay to get the blue checkmark on twitter. The four options were - a.) $5 a month, b.) $10 a month, c.) $15 a month, d.) Wouldn't pay.

How much would you pay to be verified & get a blue check mark on Twitter? — jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) October 31, 2022

The survey has already had nearly 500,000 respondents and an overwhelming majority of Twitter users have voted that they wouldn't pay any money. More than 79.6 percent of people have voted for option 'd'. Elon Musk, in response to the survey, wrote "interesting". Since Musk's takeover, advertisers have been concerned about the direction in which Twitter is heading . Musk is reportedly planning to lay off employees, including people in the middle management and engineers, who in his view, have not contributed to the code base.