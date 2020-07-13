Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Google For India 2020 Event

The search-engine giant, Google hosted the sixth annual Google for India 2020 event today. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Google India event was covered online this year. Google CEO Sundar Pichai delivered an address at the Google event.

Further, the Google for India 2020 event was also attended by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT, Law & Justice. The event began at 2 pm according to the Indian Standard Time. Here are some of the top announcements of the Google for India 2020 event:

Our focus is on ensuring that more Indians are able to use the Internet to learn, grow and succeed

Today at #GoogleForIndia we announced a new $10B digitization fund to help accelerate India's digital economy.

Google News:

According to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the Google fund is set to invest 10 billion dollars in India, in the next five to seven years. This amounts to Rs. 75,000 crores.

Google Investment in India:

The Google Fund will provide investment to four major areas:

Access to information in regional languages. Manufacturing products and services according to the country’s needs. Empowering businesses and helping them undergo a digital transformation. Leveraging technology and AI for social in areas like health, education, and agriculture.

Education:

Reportedly, Google will invest 1 million dollars in the education sector. The Kaivalya Education Foundation will be allocated 1 million dollars to train over 7,00,000 teachers. Further, funds will also be allocated to provide virtual education to students belonging to low-income backgrounds. Google has also announced a partnership with the CBSE board i.e. the Central Board of Secondary Education, to work in the area of skilled education and training.

This initiative will enable 1 million teachers in approximately 22,000 schools to deliver blended learning i.e. combining classroom training with online training.

Some of the Google tools would assist in online training are G-Suite for education, Google Classroom, and YouTube. Google has announced a partnership with Prasar Bharti. This partnership will produce an edutainment series on Doordarshan, India’s public service broadcasting channel.

Other investments:

Google is set to invest in areas like equity investments, partnerships, and operational infrastructure ecosystem industries.

Commenting on the existing initiatives:

A mention of the existing Google initiatives was also made during the event.

The advantages of ePathshala were mentioned by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Human Resources Development. As per reports, Google will also invest some money in the ePathshala portal.

Nishank also spoke about Google’s investment in startups.

Caesar Sengupta, lead at Payments and Next Billion Users said that about 2 million users utilized the Spot platform on Google Play last year.

The event mainly catered to initiatives that would help to strengthen PM Modi’s Digital India initiative. In his address, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that India needed to work hard in order to achieve the goal of providing internet services to a billion Indians.

