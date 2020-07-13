Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces Investment Of $10 Billion In India

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a new $10 billion Google for India Digitization digitisation fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy. Taking to Twitter, Pichai said that Google is proud to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India after the duo discussed various issues earlier today.

Today at #GoogleForIndia we announced a new $10B digitization fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy. We’re proud to support PM @narendramodi’s vision for Digital India - many thanks to Minister @rsprasad & Minister @DrRPNishank for joining us. https://t.co/H0EUFYSD1q — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 13, 2020

The top executive said that the company will invest Rs 75,000 crore into India over the next 5-7 years through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. He added that the huge investment reflects Google’s confidence in the future of India and its digital economy.

'Difficult moment'

The investment will focus on four important areas to India’s digitisation which includes enabling affordable access and information for every Indian in their own language. Building new products and services that are deeply relevant to India’s unique needs and empowering businesses as they continue or embark on their digital transformation will be some of the important areas. Pichai said that there’s no question people are facing a difficult moment in India and around the world.

"But times of challenge can lead to incredible moments of innovation. Our goal is to ensure India not only benefits from the next wave of innovation, but leads it. Working together we can ensure that our best days are still ahead," noted Pichai.

