Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Buys 600 Acres Of Land In Hawaii For $53 Million

Facebook's billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now the owner of 600 acres of land in Hawaii that he reportedly has purchased for $53 million (over â‚¹391 crores). Including the new purchase, Zuckerberg now owns more than 1300 acres of land in Hawaii.

The latest purchase in the island of Kauai includes land fronting Larsen's Beach. According to the reports, Zuckerberg bought the land from a local non-profit called Waioli Corporation.

Zuckerberg in a statement said —

"We have been working closely with a number of community partners to promote conservation, produce sustainable agriculture and protect native wildlife at our ranch and in the surrounding areas, and look forward to extending that effort to Lepeuli in the months ahead."

Waioli Corp's president, Sam Pratt, told SFGate's Amy Graff in a statement said, "We know that this land will remain in their trusted hands and that Mark and Priscilla will act as responsible stewards of Lepeuli today and in the future."

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla are residents of Kauai since 2014. Their first purchase was a 750-acre compound on the North Shore that included a 357-acre sugarcane plantation and a 393-acre land parcel called Pila'a Beach.

Zuckerberg's purchase in Hawaii didn't go down well with the Internet. One user wrote, "Stop moving to Hawaii the natives say. Zuckerberg is buying up paradise." [sic] Another said, "This is why our land rights and access need restructuring. The idea that these natural formations, that are owned by wealthy single entities causing restrictions of access to the rest of us is what’s wrong with our property use. We need a right to roam and better easements." [sic]