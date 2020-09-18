Facebook, Instagram Experience Another Global Outage; Come Back Online In An Hour

On September 17, Facebook Inc experienced a massive technical glitch as users across the world reported various issues. As per reports, the issues involved user login errors and the news feeds failing to load new posts. Facebook and Instagram users, including those in India, were unable to access the apps on iOS and Android devices.

Instagram and Facebook face technical glitches

According to downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, the glitch took place at 11 pm (IST). Instagram users across Europe and North America also reported similar issues. However, normal services were restored after an hour. Various Facebook and Instagram users took to Twitter to report the issue with the hashtags #instagramdown and #facebookdown.

This comes as a new addition to a series of global outages for Facebook this year. Last month, Instagram experienced downtime due to an outage that affected users worldwide and lasted for several hours. Instagram users were unable to access their feed, post photos, and or view direct messages in the app for hours.

Also, during the month of March, Facebook was hit with one of the worst outages in the company's history. The outage had caused a global service shut down for Facebook and all its apps including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger at the same time for more than 14 hours.

