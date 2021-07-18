'Facebook Is Not The Reason' US Missed Vaccine Goal: FB On Biden's 'killing People' Remark

After US President Joe Biden emphasised that Facebook is “killing people” due to its poor management of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, the social media giant laid arguments in defence on July 17. Not only did Facebook cited facts that would tell a different story, but the company also mentioned that the platform is not the reason why the Biden administration’s immunisation goal was “missed.” In a corporate blog published on Saturday titled “Moving Past the Finger Pointing”, Guy Rosen, a company vice president noted, “At a time when COVID-19 cases are rising in America, the Biden administration has chosen to blame a handful of American social media companies.”

“The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US have been or want to be vaccinated against COVID-19. President Biden’s goal was for 70% of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was missed,” wrote Rosen.

“In fact, increased vaccine acceptance has been seen on and off Facebook, with many leaders throughout the US working to make that happen. We employed similar tactics in the UK and Canada, which have similar rates of Facebook usage to the US, and those countries have achieved more than 70% vaccination of eligible populations. This all suggests there’s more than Facebook to the outcome in the US,” he added.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began tightening its grip across the globe, the severely harming misinformation regarding the highly infectious disease and its treatment or vaccines have emerged on several social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc-owned YouTube. For a very long time, the social media giants have faced the scrutiny of researchers and lawmakers for its so-called failure in monitoring the damaging content on its platforms related to coronavirus.

‘They're killing people,’ said Biden

On July 16, when US President Joe Biden was asked about the misinformation on social media and his message to the tech giants, he told the reporters at White House, “They're killing people. ... Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they're killing people.” Bide remarks came after US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy who on July 15 termed COVID-19 misinformation an “infodemic” by the World Health Organization (WHO) was deadly.

“Misinformation poses an imminent and insidious threat to our nation’s health,” Murthy said during remarks on Thursday at the White House. “We must confront misinformation as a nation. Lives are depending on it.”

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash

