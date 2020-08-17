Facebook To Roll Out New Update, Will Let Users Merge Messenger Chats With Instagram

Facebook and Instagram are one of the biggest social media platforms available for users worldwide. Where Facebook is more about socialising and sharing daily activities with people, Instagram has been a private space for many to share stories and pictures. As the two platforms owned by Zuckerburg grow, the organisation is going to reportedly merge Instagram and Messenger chats with the latest update.

You can merge Instagram DMs and Messenger chats with the latest update

Facebook has started rolling out a new update which will allow you to merge two chats in one. This latest update will enable users of Instagram and Messenger to chat across both platforms. The cross-chat feature will be available to Android and iOS users soon, as per the recent reports. However, this feature is more like an option that a user can choose to avoid. This means it would completely be up to a user to choose whether they want to merge Instagram and Messenger Chats in the new Instagram update. They would be able to reply to Insta DMs using the Facebook Messenger App.

The update came with a simple message which reads: “There’s a new way to message on Instagram,” showing the logos of both the apps. Once the update is complete, the user gets to choose if they want to merge the two messaging services as they will also have the option to decline the update.

However, this new feature only applies to Instagram DMs meaning that you would not be able to reply to online texts that you receive on the Messenger app. To see if you have this feature, you can see that Instagram’s DM logo has been changed to the Messenger logo and is more colourful, as per several reports.

Apart from this, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook Inc announced that three major social platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger under the brand will soon be in a single integration. This says that by the end of 2020, these three applications will have one cross chat functionality. One of the main things that he revealed included the end-to-end encrypted services which will help Facebook to provide better services when it comes to privacy concerns.

