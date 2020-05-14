Facebook Ready To Offer ₹77 Lakh To Developer To Build AI For Tackling Hate Memes Online

In an attempt to eradicate hate speech and offensive memes, Facebook is offering a large monetary sum to those who can create an AI to identify such content. This is in line with Facebook's initiative to tackle bullying and hate speech on its social media platform. The website is looking for developers from all around the world who can build an AI that can identify memes and hate speech. Facebook is ready to offer ₹77 lakh to the developer or a team of developers who can build this AI.

Facebook wants to tackle hate speech and memes online

Social media has given everyone the platform to express their opinion openly to the world. However, this freedom of expression has given rise to hate speech online. Online trolling and bullying is an all-time high. Memes have become one of the most popular ways to troll or bully somebody.

But now social media website has taken up this issue to stop hate speech online and censor memes. According to a media portal’s report, Facebook is asking developers from all around the world to help them with this project. According to the report, it is hard for AI to decode hateful memes as they cannot process contextual information the way humans do. Until the time AI can process and identify hateful memes the way humans can, a system needs to be designed. The report further states that Facebook will give ₹77 lakhs to a developer if he/she can design an AI to further this initiative.

Apart from offering such a huge amount to a potential developer, Facebook has also created a meme database. This meme database has all sorts of memes and the images from them have been replaced by images of similar content from stock image platform Getty images.

