Netizens Thank Mark Zuckerberg For Birthday Reminders As Facebook CEO Turns 36

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg turned 36 on May 14, 2020, and social media is abuzz with interesting birthday wishes for the co-founder of the tech giant. Born to Karen and Edward Zuckerberg in White Plains of New York, Mark Zuckerberg was brought up in Dobbs Ferry, a small Westchester County village about 21 miles north of Midtown Manhattan.

The Facebook CEO developed an interest in computers in the early years and at around 12 years of age Zuckerberg developed a messaging program based on Atari BASIC which he named “Zucknet”. The software program is considered as a primitive version of AOL’s instant messenger which allowed all the computers of his house and father’s dental office to communicate with each other.

In 2002, Zuckerberg got enrolled in Harvard and developed “Facemash” during his sophomore year which was eventually shut down by the University. He started working on a new website called “The Facebook” in 2004 and dropped out of Harvard later that year to relocate to Silicon Valley. He became the prominent face of Silicon Valley after the unimaginable success of Facebook Inc, the company which went on to acquire WhatsApp and Instagram.

On Zuckerberg’s birthday, netizens are thanking him for his contribution to social media and especially for Facebook’s birthday reminder, which has become a go-to tool for everyone to wish their family and friends. Check out some of the tweets:

