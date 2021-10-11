Facebook To Launch New Controls For Teenagers On Platform To Make It Safer

The California based social media giant Facebook is si going to introduce multiple features for the well being of teenagers on the social media platform, or other owned platforms like Instagram. The new features will ask the user to take breaks while using Instagram and remind if the user is looking at content that is not good for their well being. Facebook is also planning to launch new parental control options on the platform which will allow teenagers parents to monitor their children's activity online.

Most recently, a former employee turned whistleblower, Frances Haugen has told US authorities that Facebook's sites and applications harm children's mental health and promote division in society. While Facebook had to go through the rough aftermath of the incident, it is releasing features related to children's well being on the platform. However, Facebook stopped working on a version of Instagram made specifically for the kids.

Facebook to take measures for making its platform better for children

Facebook's vice president for global affairs, Nick Clegg announced the new features on Sunday, October 10, 2021, by appearing in various news shows including ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" and CNN's "State of the Union." Clegg told CNN that "we are constantly iterating in order to improve our products. We cannot, with a wave of the wand, make everyone's life perfect. What we can do is improve our products, so that our products are as safe and enjoyable to use."

Clegg also informs in the news program that Facebook has got over 40,000 people working on the issues and has invested over $13 billion to make the platform safe, which roughly translates to over Rs. 97,000 crores. The executive also stated that Facebook has been doing its best to keep harmful content off its platforms and is ready for more oversight. As mentioned earlier, the interviews and statements, including announcing new features come after whistleblower Frances Haugen accused the social media platform of not taking any measures and implementing changes after discovering that their products are harmful to children and promote misinformation. Haugen supports her argument with copies of internal research conducted by Facebook.