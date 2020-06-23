Facebook To Provide $200 Million Fund To Support 'black-owned Businesses'

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg reportedly announced on June 19 that the US-based social media giant will fund $200 million to support "black-owned businesses and organizations. According to the reports, it is one such initiative taken by Facebook to provide support to the black communities. Sandberg added that the company vows to provide additional support of $200 million to help the businesses owned by black people. He further added that the commitment is part of an extensive $1.1 billion investment in black and other communities in the US.

Lift Black Voices

Sandberg reportedly said in a blog post that they are launching a new platform in the Facebook app named Lift Black Voices and are putting efforts to design a more constructive and inclusive workforce to better support the communities around the world. As per the reports, the company will also add a particular section to the Facebook app which features stories from black people, raising funds to fight against racial injustice and educational resources.

George Floyd's tragic death

This move came after George Floyd's tragic death which not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. Several protestors also converged outside the White House shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe". The focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry and consequent brutality in American police forces. Meanwhile, several police squads also joined the protestors in order to express their stand against police brutality and racism.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US, giving momentum to the ''Black Lives Matter' movement. Police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department, and were later charged, with Chauvin facing second-degree murder. The protests have spread to other parts of the world.

Image credit: AP