North Carolina Governor Directs Removal Of All Confederate Monuments On Capitol Grounds

Governor of North Carolina Roy Cooper has reportedly directed that all confederate monuments on capitol grounds should be removed to protect public safety after demonstrators toppled two statues there. In a statement released by his office on June 20, Cooper reportedly said that he is highly concerned about the 'dangerous efforts' to vandalism heavy statues and the strong potential for violent clashes at the site. Keeping this in mind, he said, these memorials should be moved in a safe and legal way.

I have ordered the Confederate monuments on the Capitol grounds be moved to protect public safety. I am concerned about the dangerous efforts to pull down and carry off large, heavy statues and the strong potential for violent clashes at the site. (1/3) — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 20, 2020

Protesters pull down monuments

Cooper's announcement comes after protesters pulled down two monuments outside the North Carolina Capitol on Friday night. Demonstrators used a strap to pull down two statues of Confederate soldiers that were part of a larger obelisk near the state capitol in downtown Raleigh, reports claimed. The police officers tried to dissuade the protesters' previous attempt to use ropes to topple the statues. After the officers cleared the area, protesters mounted the obelisk and pulled down the statues.

George Floyd's tragic death

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. Several protestors also converged outside the White House shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe". The focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry and consequent brutality in American police forces. Meanwhile, several police squads also joined the protestors in order to express their stand against police brutality and racism.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US, giving momentum to the ''Black Lives Matter' movement. Police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department, and were later charged, with Chauvin facing second-degree murder. The protests have spread to other parts of the world.

Image: Roy Cooper/Twitter