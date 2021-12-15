Last Updated:

From COVID-19 Jabs To Banana Bread, Here's A Look At The Google Year In Search 2021

As per Google India, the most 'how to' searched item on the list was 'How to register for COVID vaccine', followed by 'how to download vaccination certificate'.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Google

Since being created by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Alphabet Inc-owned Google has gained popularity to a point where the company's name has become a widely used adjective. While there are several other search engines offering similar services, Google's popularity overshadows them by a huge margin. 

With the rapid development of the world wide web and high-speed internet, a look at Google's most searched items often reveals what the world has been thinking and experiencing. As the year 2021 comes to an end, Google India recently released its most searched items of the year.  

Most 'how to' searched items on Google in India 

After a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, India, like several other countries, began its mass immunisation programme - the largest in the world - in the second week of January, this year. The second COVID wave would hit the country soon, and it would be a few more weeks before India started to see some semblance of normalcy. It is not surprising, thus, that the top two 'how to' searches in India was related to the COVID-19 vaccine, the first being 'How to register'.

Here's a look at the top 'how to' searches in India:

  • How to register for COVID vaccine
  • How to download vaccination certificate
  • How to increase oxygen level
  • How to link PAN with AADHAAR
  • How to make oxygen at home
  • How to buy dogecoin in india
  • How to make banana bread
  • How to check IPO allotment status
  • How to invest in bitcoin
  • How to calculate the percentage of marks

Top overall Google searches

When it comes to overall searches, Google's data highlights the immense love and passion Indian's have for cricket. While the 'Indian Premier League (IPL)' topped the Google search list, the 'ICC T20 World Cup' attained third place. Notably, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IPL had to be divided into two parts, played in two different venues, months apart. 

Here's a look at the top Googe searches:

  • Indian Premier League (IPL)
  • CoWIN
  • ICC T20 World Cup
  • Euro Cup
  • Tokyo Olympics

Most searched personalities on Google

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra became the most searched person on Google. The 23-year-old athlete bagged India's first track and field Olympic gold medal as he defeated the Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch in Tokyo this year. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan also made the list after his name appeared in a massive drug bust case in Mumbai.

  • Neeraj Chopra
  • Aryan Khan
  • Shehnaz Gill
  • Raj Kundra
  • Elon Musk

Most Googled movies

When it comes to entertainment, a lot of films were released in the year 2021, after a year of silence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tamil superhit Jai Bheem starring Surya and Lijomol Jose in the lead role along with Sidharth Malhotra's Shershah and Salman Khan's Radhe were among the most searched movies on Google. 

  • Jai Bhim
  • Shershaah
  • Radhe
  • Bell Bottom
  • Eternals

