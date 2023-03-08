From Foes To Lovers? Elon Musk Reveals Why He And AOC Will 'never Date'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed on Tuesday, March 7 that US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez “will never” date him. The two power brands have sparred with each other on several occasions, even over the cost of Twitter’s blue tick for verification. However, the fans of the Tesla CEO are in awe of their so-called “chemistry”. On Tuesday, a Twitter user asked the new Twitter head if all the aggressive back-and-forth will eventually lead to a romantic breakthrough. Although any such breakthroughs will be hard since the US congresswoman is engaged to her partner Riley Roberts.

“Elon, when’s the date with AOC? @elonmusk $TSLA,” a Twitter user asked Musk on Tuesday and shared a highly edited picture of AOC with blue eyes. Musk then went on to comment on the tweet and revealed the reason why the two will never date. The reason was not Riley Roberts, it was just the mere fact that Musk is not “cool enough”. “Alas she would never date me. I'm not cool enough,” Musk tweeted in response to a photoshopped image of AOC with blonde hair and blue eyes.

From Friends to Foes

Last year, the Twitter head complimented the US politician for her “great taste in lipstick”. “Yeah, great choice of lipstick I think. Great taste in lipstick, I mean, that’s my observation. That’s a genuine compliment,” the SpaceX CEO said at a podcast called “Full Send”.The comment came months after the Tesla CEO accused AOC of “hitting on him”, after the US congresswoman called out Musk over the rise in hate comments on the platform following Musk’s acquisition announcement. “Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening because some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” AOC tweeted. To this tweet, Musk responded, “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy.” Since then, the back and forth salvos between the stalwarts remained constant.