German Company Claims Facebook Copied Its Logo For 'Meta' Rebranding; Hits Back Snarkily

Ever since Mark Zuckerberg changed Facebook's name to Meta, the internet has been the place to be, as memes and opinions are springing out every now and then. The company recently announced its new name at the Facebook Connect event that was organised on October 29.

Meanwhile, apart from celebrities and OTT platforms, who took a swipe at Facebook's rebranding, German company 'M-sense Migräne' has also jumped in, taking a dig at Meta's logo and its privacy policy. Interestingly, the logo of both companies are strikingly similar and that has triggered an intense meme fest on Twitter.

Sharing a post on Twitter with the logos in two colours, M-sense Migräne wrote, "We are very honoured that @facebook felt inspired by the logo of our migraine app - maybe they’ll get inspired by our data privacy procedures as well".

We are very honoured that @facebook felt inspired by the logo of our migraine app - maybe they’ll get inspired by our data privacy procedures as well 👀 🤓

#dataprivacy #meta #facebook pic.twitter.com/QY7cota36r — M-sense Migräne (@msense_app) October 29, 2021

The last bit of the dig was at the most infamous failures of Facebook as it has been accused of failing to protect user data privacy in a number of instances. The party for the migraine curing app didn't just stop there as it shared another tweet, subtly promoting its app and offering help to Zuckerberg if the rebranding caused him a migraine. "We've been told this rebrand to @Meta is causing Mr. Zuckerberg a big migraine — we can help! Just download our app", read the tweet.

Needless to say, these hilarious jibes by the German company attracted some funny reactions from the Twitteratis, who went all out after Meta. Here are some of the top ones.

As someone who gets migraines I can confirm facebook privacy policies are a major headache https://t.co/67bgkKSaBd — DappPunk (@dapppunk) November 1, 2021

Good morning everyone, especially to the person at @msense_app who collected Zuckerberg’s entire soul, crushed it, and delivered it to LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/U0hcAMdMo6 — Liam Kent 🦞 (@Liam__Kent) November 1, 2021

How many companies use this design? Is this free clipart or something? pic.twitter.com/8zEb655qA8 — Renee Lynn 🐳 (@Deel_icious) October 30, 2021

One can fix the migraine the other is going to give me. — Stefan Hayden (@StefanHayden) October 30, 2021

1865 English mathematician John Wallis would like to have a word with you both. pic.twitter.com/ldzUbfhztq — Jimmy Magahern (@JimmyMagahern) October 30, 2021

Developed in 2016, digital treatment platform M-sense Migräne is surely milking the ongoing fest over the rebranding of Facebook to Meta. Twitteratis are also having more fun in hitting out at Zuckerberg's brand as it recently sparked a huge controversy after a former Facebook employee Frances Haugen recenlty blew the whistle on Facebook.

She had alleged that the social media giant fuels violence as the algorithms of the platform are designed to promote divisive content. She had also claimed that the social network witnessed the safety as a cost centre and hyped the start-up culture where cutting corners was better. She added that Facebook was “unquestionably” making hate worse.

Image: AP