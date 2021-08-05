Google Announces YouTube Shorts Fund Worth $100 Million For Creators, Read Details

YouTube Shorts has announced a $100 million fund for creators, which is the first step in monetizing the short videos platform. It will be used to incentivize creators for uploading and sharing viral videos from 2021 to 2022. The payments to creators will begin from August 2021 and YouTube will notify eligible creators the same. According to the Google-owned video-sharing platform, creators will be able to earn anywhere between Rs. 7,400 to Rs. 7,40,000. Keep reading to know more about the YouTube Shorts Fund, eligibility criteria, and other details.

The earning from YouTube Shorts Fund will depend on engagement

As mentioned by Google in an official blog post, the earning from YouTube Shorts will depend upon the number of views and engagement gathered by a channel. Based on the total Shorts performance of a channel from the previous month, the platform will allow users to claim a bonus. From this week itself, YouTube will send notifications to eligible accounts and users will have until August 25, 2021, to claim the bonus. However, the amount shall be paid next month, i.e. between September 21-26. In order to claim the Shorts bonus, a creator shall accept the terms and conditions and link an active Adsense account.

"The YouTube Shorts Fund is the first step in our journey to build our long-term monetization plan for Shorts and just one piece of the more than $30B we’ve paid out to creators, artists, and media companies over the last 3 years. We plan to expand the fund to even more countries in the coming months, as well as grow and evolve the fund as we continue to build more features for Shorts" ~ as mentioned by Jordan from team YouTube in an official blog post.

How to be eligible for claiming YouTube Shorts Fund?

A YouTube channel must have uploaded original Short to YouTube in the last 180 days

The uploaded content needs to adhere to YouTube's Community Guidelines, Copyright & Monetization Policies

Channels uploading content with watermarks or logos from 3rd party social media platforms won't be eligible

Reuploaded, non-original content won't be counter

Creators must be above the minimum age requirements to manage their own Google Account

If required, creators shall also have their parent or legal guardian's permission

In what counties in the YouTube Shorts Fund initially available?