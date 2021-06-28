Last Updated:

Harsh Goenka Shares Unique Way Of Enforcing COVID Appropriate Behaviour; Netizens React

Harsh Goenka shared the 1-minute 12-sec video on his Twitter account. He captioned the video, 'Enforcing Covid appropriate behaviour' .

Written By
Astha Singh
@Hvgoenka-Twitter/Harsh Goenka-Instagram

Indian industrialist Harsh Goenka, who is known for sharing motivational posts on Twitter every now and then, recently shared a video in which robots are seen making people follow COVID appropriate behaviour. Taking to Twitter, the business tycoon shared the 1 min 12-sec video. He captioned the video, 'Enforcing Covid appropriate behaviour' and titled it "This should happen in India". The video shared on June 26, has managed to garner 20.3 thousand views and still counting with 184 Retweets and 882 likes.

In the video, the machine has the ability to poke people who are not wearing a mask and also provide one while another machine visit door to door and vaccinate people. In the last clip, a man in a departmental store is punched in the face for not wearing a mask in a public place. 

Netizens React

After the Business tycoon shared the video, netizens flooded the comment section of the post with praises and shared their thoughts of these machines working in India.

(Image Credits: @Hvgoenka-Twitter/Harsh Goenka-Instagram)

First Published:
