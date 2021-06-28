Harsh Goenka Shares Unique Way Of Enforcing COVID Appropriate Behaviour; Netizens React

Indian industrialist Harsh Goenka, who is known for sharing motivational posts on Twitter every now and then, recently shared a video in which robots are seen making people follow COVID appropriate behaviour. Taking to Twitter, the business tycoon shared the 1 min 12-sec video. He captioned the video, 'Enforcing Covid appropriate behaviour' and titled it "This should happen in India". The video shared on June 26, has managed to garner 20.3 thousand views and still counting with 184 Retweets and 882 likes.

Enforcing Covid appropriate behaviour…. pic.twitter.com/5Y8cxkJrWd — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 26, 2021

In the video, the machine has the ability to poke people who are not wearing a mask and also provide one while another machine visit door to door and vaccinate people. In the last clip, a man in a departmental store is punched in the face for not wearing a mask in a public place.

Netizens React

After the Business tycoon shared the video, netizens flooded the comment section of the post with praises and shared their thoughts of these machines working in India.

Wow👏🏻👏🏻❤ — Maite Paneque (@MaitePaneque) June 26, 2021

sir india me nai hoga , yaha paise nai churate pura ATM machin churate — Prashant (@vanmoreprashant) June 26, 2021

In India, they will be stained with paan stains within few weeks of their introduction, they'll attract huge crowd during the day(a strict no-no during covid times) and very soon their spare parts will be sold at chor bazar😂 — StarLover (@MyNameIsPBee) June 26, 2021

Awesome idea Sir. — Bidisha Banerjee🇮🇳 (@bidishapsgs) June 26, 2021

It’s an irony that the one who gave the virus, now teaching the way to protect 😃 — saltandspice (@saltandspice3) June 26, 2021

Made in china ..😒😒

It's like *Marenge bhi hum..aur Bachayene bhi hum he..*😂🤣#COVID19 — Surabhi 🇮🇳 (@surabhi1712) June 26, 2021

(Image Credits: @Hvgoenka-Twitter/Harsh Goenka-Instagram)