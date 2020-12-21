How To Change Your Streak Emoji On Snapchat? A Comprehensive Step-by-step Guide

Snapchat 2020 is an American multimedia messaging company that allows users to send pictures and messages with their contacts. One of the prominent features of this social media platform is that the messages and the pictures are only available for a short time. After that time, these pictures and messages are not accessible by the users.

Like the other social media platforms, Snapchat 2020 also has its default emojis. The Snapchat emoji can be used to denote particular interactions, moods, and relations between you and the contacts. However, using the same Snapchat emoji for a long period can make you feel bored.

Adding a touch of personalization can be of big help for the users. This will make the contact list and the profile look better. If you want to know how to use the Streak emoji on Snapchat, then read on to know how to change your Streak emoji on Snapchat.

How to change your Streak emoji on Snapchat?

There are three kinds of Streak emoji on Snapchat. They are Fire, Hourglass, and Hundred as is stated in the portal Howtoisolve.com.

To change your Streak emoji on Snapchat, first, open the Snapchat app. This is an example of changing the fire emoji to something else. Tap on the profile picture present at the left top side of the screen. Next, press the settings icon on the right-hand side of the screen. Scroll down the list and you will find the Manage option. Press that option. Then select Friend Emojis. Then scroll down further and choose Snapstreak. Then pick and choose any emoji of your liking. One must remember that the Fire emoji will be the first emoji on the list.

In this way, you can now use any tree, animal, smiley face, or any other emojis for the Snapstreak emoji. After making this change, you will not be breaking the streak. Though the fire emoji will be changed for the profile, the number that will display the duration of your streak will not change.

To change your Streak emoji on Snapchat for the Hourglass emoji, you will not be able to do it. You cannot alter this in Snapstreak preferences as this is a temporary setting and will only last till you and your contact exchange snaps or one of you let the streak to drop.

The Hundred emoji can only be used by the user after the user completes a hundred days on the Snapstreak. The emoji will be automatically displayed. You will not be able to change this or use other emojis.