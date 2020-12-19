MEM Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Preseason 2020-21 Game Preview

Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) will face Atlanta Hawks (ATL) in the upcoming pre-season game of NBA on Sunday, December 20 at 6:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Here is our MEM vs ATL Dream11 prediction, top picks and MEM vs ATL Dream11 team.

MEM vs ATL Dream11 prediction: MEM vs ATL Dream11 team and preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have a perfect preseason record so far. Kyle Anderson and team have won all their games, which even includes two wins against Minnesota Timberwolves. The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, have been impressive as well and have lost just two games in the pre-season. Interestingly, the Hawks' last defeat was against the Grizzlies. Thanks to Brooks, Anderson and Valanciunas, the Grizzlies bested the Hawks 128-106 on Friday.

MEM vs ATL live: MEM vs ATL schedule

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2020

Time: 6:30 am IST

Venue: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

MEM vs ATL Dream11 prediction: Squad list

MEM vs ATL Dream11: Memphis Grizzlies squad

Grayson Allen, Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane, Bennie Boatwright, Dillon Brooks, Shaq Buchanan, Ahmad Caver, Brandon Clarke, Gorgui Dieng, Jaren Jackson Jr, Tyus Jones, John Konchar, Sean McDermott, De'Anthony Melton, Ja Morant, Jontay Porter, Killian Tillie, Xavier Tillman, Jonas Valanciunas, Justise Winslow

MEM vs ATL Dream11: Atlanta Hawks squad

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela, John Collins, Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando, Danilo Gallinari, Brandon Goodwin, Solomon Hill, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, Nathan Knight, Skylar Mays, Onyeka Okongwu, Cam Reddish, Rajon Rondo, Tony Snell, Trae Young

MEM vs ATL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young, John Collins, Danilo Gallinari

MEM vs ATL Dream11 prediction: MEM vs ATL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Trae Young, Ja Morant

Shooting Guard: Dillon Brooks

Small Forwards: Cam Reddish

Power Forward: John Collins, Danilo Gallinari

Center: Jonas Valanciunas, Clint Capela

MEM vs ATL live: MEM vs ATL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Memphis Grizzlies are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The MEM vs ATL Dream11 prediction and MEM vs ATL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MEM vs ATL Dream11 team and MEM vs ATL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

