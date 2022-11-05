'I'm An Alien': Twitter Chief Elon Musk Responds To Craziest Conspiracy Theory Tweet

Twitter's new owner, billionaire Elon Musk recently made headlines after he gave a humorous response to one of the tweets that questioned conspiracy theories. Musk responded to a Twitter user’s question saying that he is ‘an alien’. This came as Twitter user Tim Urban asked in a tweet, “What’s the craziest conspiracy theory you think might be true?” Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention that the Tesla CEO has formally taken over the microblogging platform Twitter after completing the $44 billion acquisition deal.

Taking to Twitter, Musk replied following the question, “I’m an alien trying to get back to my home planet.” Besides this, replying to Musk's comment, Tim said comically, “I thought we agreed you were not going to talk about this publicly.”

What’s the craziest conspiracy theory you think might be true? — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) November 3, 2022

I’m an alien trying to get back to my home planet — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Further, in another tweet, Musk smartly responded, “Unsure if confirming or denying that I'm an alien is more convincing that I'm an alien."

Unsure if confirming or denying that

I’m an alien is more convincing that

I’m an alien — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Twitter is 'the most interesting place on the Internet': Elon Musk

In the meantime, Elon Musk claimed that his newly acquired social media site is "simply the most interesting place on the Internet", amid objections to his proposal to charge users $8 per month for Twitter's blue tick verification. Some veteran users expressed shock and astonishment when Musk stated on Wednesday that the verification blue tick in front of a user's name that authenticates the account, will be paid feature now.

Musk tweeted on Wednesday, “Twitter is simply the most interesting place on the Internet. That’s why you’re reading this tweet right now.” According to the PTI report, he claimed for that price, Twitter users will receive priority in replies, mentions, as well as searches, which he claimed, is crucial to thwarting spam and scams, along with the ability to post lengthy video and audio files, half as many advertisements, and paywall bypass for publishers willing to collaborate with the social media company.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)