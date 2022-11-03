India Responds To Elon Musk Charging $8 For Blue Tick Verification Subscription On Twitter

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addressed the recent news of Twitter charging $8 per month for a verification badge. After acquiring the micro-blogging platform, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that Twitter will be charging $8/month for the blue tick verification.

Briefing the media, MEA Spokesperson talked about the whole fiasco. Bagchi made it clear that the process of paid subscription is still unclear. He said, “We are not aware of the process of paid subscription, We will take a decision based on the contours of this subscription service as & when it happens.”

Blue tick subscription causes uproar

After completing his $44 billion acquisition on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has brought a lot of changes to the microblogging social media platform. After the top executives were laid off, Musk announced that the company will now charge $8/ month for the blue tick verification.

The world was taken by storm the moment the news was announced. While public figures like Stephen King and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez criticised the move, there were many who had cheeky responses ready, making memes after memes. Even Musk joined the bandwagon, to defend his decision.

The statement by Bagchi indicates that the India is yet to take a stance on this fiasco. Bagchi also talked about other pressing issues and also spoke about the attempted assasination on former Pakistani PM Imran Khan. On the issue, the MEA spokesperson said, “It is a development that just took place. We’re closely keeping an eye on and we’ll continue to monitor ongoing developments.”