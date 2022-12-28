Indian-origin MIT Scholar Who Invented E-mail To Be New Twitter CEO? Musk Receives Request

In the latest, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT Ph.D., also an inventor of email, has put forward his interest in the Twitter CEO position. Taking to Twitter, on December 24, he wrote, "Dear Mr. Musk(@elonmusk): I am interested in the CEO position @Twitter. I have 4 degrees from MIT & have created 7 successful high-tech software companies. Kindly advise of the process to apply. Sincerely, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT Ph.D. The Inventor of Email m:1-617-631-6874."

Dear Mr. Musk(@elonmusk):



I am interested in the CEO position @Twitter. I have 4 degrees from MIT & have created 7 successful high-tech software companies. Kindly advise of the process to apply.



Sincerely,



Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD

The Inventor of Email



m:1-617-631-6874 — Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email (@va_shiva) December 24, 2022

Further, Dr. Ayyadurai of Indian origin, in his bid to be the Twitter CEO, has said "Anyone wanting this role must be fully transparent and publicly post their qualifications".

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Thanks for your support on my recent tweet @elonmusk re: the CEO position @Twitter. I believe anyone wanting THIS role must be fully transparent and publicly post their qualifications. My experience began when I invented email at age 14, long before I earned 4 degrees from MIT."

Thanks for your support on my recent tweet @elonmusk re: the CEO position @Twitter.



I believe anyone wanting THIS role must be fully transparent and publicly post their qualifications.



My experience began when I invented email at age 14, long before I earned 4 degrees from MIT pic.twitter.com/U2nfdIdLSt — Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email (@va_shiva) December 26, 2022

Many options in Twitter CEO bid

This comes after Twitter tycoon, Elon Musk, tweeted a poll question in which he asked Twitter users whether he should step down as CEO, to which 57.5% of users voted 'yes'.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

After Dr. Shiva's tweet, there have been many other candidates who have publically shared their qualifications in the comments section.

Dear Mr. Musk(@elonmusk):



I am interested in the CEO position @Twitter. I am a 🤡 and flip flop regularly.



I stand ready to compete against Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai.



Sincerely,

Meet Kevin — Meet Kevin (@realMeetKevin) December 24, 2022

On December 21, Elon Musk had shared publically that he would resign as CEO as soon as he finds 'someone foolish enough to take the job'.