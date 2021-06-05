India's Koo To Replace Twitter In Nigeria? CEO Touts Unique Feature To Expand Nigeria Base

Capitalizing on Twitter's indefinite suspension in Nigeria, India's homegrown social media platform Koo is considering making a massive push in Africa in a bid to widen its base. Taking a subtle dig at Twitter, Koo's co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna on Saturday tweeted that Koo is available in Nigeria, adding that the company is thinking of enabling local languages on its social media platform.

"@kooindia is available in Nigeria. We're thinking of enabling the local languages there too. What say?" wrote the company's co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna on Twitter.

@kooindia is available in Nigeria. We're thinking of enabling the local languages there too. What say? pic.twitter.com/NUia1h0xUi — Aprameya R (@aprameya) June 5, 2021

The Bengaluru-based social media platform, which has been marketed as Twitter's alternative in India, is said to be the only microblogging platform supporting multiple-regional and local languages, a feature that it plans to roll out in Nigeria now after Twitter's suspension. While Koo currently supports English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi, it also plans to extend support to Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Meitei, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu.

The social media platform founded Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka last year won the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge in August 2020 and is currently valued at over $100 million. Following the growing discontent against Twitter, Koo has received a major push in India with several Union Ministers also joining the home-grown social media platform which has expressed willingness to follow Indian laws, including the new IT rules, unlike the San Francisco-based social media platform.

Nigeria suspends Twitter indefinitely

Nigeria became the first country to suspend the US-based micro-blogging website in the African continent on Friday. Accusing Twitter of double standards, the Nigerian government ceased operations of the social media platform after it froze President Muhammadu Buhari's account. Notably, Twitter had months ago banned former US President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting violence during the unfortunate breach of Capitol Hill.

Making the announcement on Friday, Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed condemned the 'persistent use' of Twitter for activities allegedly capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence. The stern action comes days after Twitter removed a post by Nigeria's President that threatened punishment for separatists in the country's southeast region that officials have blamed for frequent attacks on federal property.

"Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the field for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand," the Nigerian President had tweeted which was later taken down. Alleging that Buhari's aforementioned tweet violated the social media platform's 'abusive behaviour' policy, Twitter removed the post and suspended his account for 12 hours.