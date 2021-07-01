Instagram Is 'no Longer A Photo-sharing App,' Says Company Head; Reveals 'four-key Areas'

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri on June 30 has said that the social networking service acquired by Facebook is not ‘just’ a photo-sharing app. In a video posted on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts, Mosseri said that the company is looking to lean into entertainment and video after considering the recent success of competitors such as TikTok and YouTube globally. He also described some of the upcoming changes and experiments that Instagram will be subjected to including showing the users recommendations for topics they are not following.

He also indicated that Instagram would make the video more immersive by offering a full-screen experience saying that the company wants to “embrace video more broadly.” Further, Mosseri also made it clear that often referred to as a photo and video sharing app, Instagram no longer wishes to be thought of as a “square photo-sharing app,” as Mosseri puts it, but instead as a general entertainment app that is driven by algorithms and videos.

As of now, according to Verge, it still remains clouded how Instagram is planning on rolling out the changes. But head of Instagram revealed that the four areas that the company would focus on include, “Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging.” Mosseri said, “At Instagram, we’re always trying to build new features that help you get the most out of your experience.”

Instagram Reels Ads To Appear In Between Reels

In the latest apart from Mosseri’s video message, Instagram said earlier this month that it is rolling out display ads for its Reels feature all across the world with Facebook finally releasing ads on Instagram Reels. In a blog updated on business Instagram, the company said, “After a successful test in select countries, today we’re launching Reels ads to the world. Reels is the best place on Instagram to reach people who don’t follow you and a growing global stage where brands and creators can be discovered by anyone.”

“These ads will help businesses reach greater audiences, allowing people to discover inspiring new content from brands and creators. Reels ads will be full screen and vertical, similar to ads in Stories, and will appear in between individual Reels. As with regular Reels content, these ads will loop and can be up to 30 seconds. People can comment, like, view, save and share Reels ads,” it added.

IMAGE: Instagram/Unsplash