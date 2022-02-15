Instagram Launches Private Story Likes For Users; Here's How Does The Feature Work

Today, Instagram has annoucned a new feature called Private Story Likes. As the name suggests, the feature will allow users to like someone's Instagram story without reacting to it via DMs. The idea behind this feature is to help users express their support and love for other users but at the same time, not clogging their DMs section. Keep reading to know more about the Instagram Private Story Like feature.

The Private Story Likes feature was launched by Instagram's head Adam Mosseri, who revealed the feature via his official Twitter account. The description of the feature, as also mentioned in the tweet attached below reads that users will be able to react by liking people's stories without sending them a message. Additionally, it is also mentioned that Private Story Likes will be private, i.e. their count will not be shown to users and the audience. However, if someone wants to view the likes on their stories, they will be able to do so by accessing the viewers of the story, as likes will appear as tiny hearts next to viewers names.

❤️ Private Story Likes ❤️



Starting to roll out today, you can now send some love by liking people’s stories without sending a DM.



Likes on stories are private and do not have counts. Rather, they appear as hearts next to people’s handles in your Stories view sheet. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/l56Rmzgnnw — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 14, 2022

How will the Private Story Likes on Instagram work?

Adam Mosseri explains in a video that "as you go through Stories, between send message and that little paper aeroplane, there will be a heart icon. And if you tap on it, it will send the author of story a like, and that like will show up in the viewer sheet, not in your DM thread with them." This is how the new Instagram Private Story like feature will work. Now, the feature is different from likes that a user receives on the main post, as their count is available on their main profile.

Previously, the story reaction process required users to send their reaction as a DM. While viewing a story, users could swipe up on the screen to open the 'Quick Reactions' menu, where several emojis are present including the tears of joy, surprised face, heart eyes, tear in one eye, clapping, fire, celebration and 100 emoji. However, as and when users react to a story, the reaction goes as a message to the user who posted that story. While this is a good way of informing users about story reactions, accounts with a large number of followers might have to struggle with excessive DMs of story reactions.