Instagram Rolls Out New 'Notes' Feature; What Is It And How To Use It?

Instagram has rolled out a new feature 'Notes' after experimenting with it for a while with a limited number of users. The news of the feature's potential introduction first broke in June this year and it has now made it to a wider audience. The Instagram Notes feature can be found in the Direct Message (DM) section below the search bar and will be visible to your followers for 24 hours.

Unlike the stories feature which allows the posting of pictures and videos, notes are more brief and quick as it has a 60-character limit. The posted notes won't send a notification to your followers but they will be visible in the DM section of everyone who follows you allowing them to reply with a message.

How to use the Notes feature

Update the Instagram app to its latest version for using the Notes feature.

Open the app after updating on an iOS or Android smartphone.

Check the DM section to find the 'Your Note' option.

Tap on the option and click on the 'Share what's on your mind...' prompt.

You can share your notes by choosing your close friends or the people you follow back.

Tap 'share' to post your notes.

It is to mention that only one note can be posted in a day as the previous one will automatically get deleted if a new note is posted before the 24-hour deadline.

Owned by Facebook's parent company Meta, Instagram has introduced several new changes on the platform such as age verification tools, the feature for pinning posts on one's profile and sensitive content controls to filter sensitive content on the feed. Instagram now also offers a full-screen feed for videos similar to Tik-Tok and made some changes to keep children and teenagers away from negative content on the platform.