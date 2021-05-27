Instagram To Pay For Creating Reels On The Platform? Here's What We Know So Far

Facebook's photo-sharing app Instagram is rolling out a new feature related to its 'Reels'. Reels, which was introduced by Instagram came in as a good alternative for TikTok. According to reports, the new feature by the photo-sharing app will now allow the creators to earn money by making Reels. The new feature named 'Bonuses' was first spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi.

Instagram to have 'Bonuses' feature

Some screenshots posted by the developer confirm that the 'Bonuses' option will be available to creators and not regular users. It also suggested that creators will be paid whenever they upload new Reels. Though, Instagram has not revealed the official criteria for the feature, speculation around the development suggest that monetisation option will be available for those who have a strong upload volume or audience engagement metrics.

In addition, it is also being said that 'Bonus thresholds' will be in place which users will have to reach, to earn money from their Reels. Reports further stated that the feature also enables the creators to track their earning progress. The company is set to add new earning opportunities as it has asked creators to keep an eye out for them.

However, the feature is still under development and Instagram still has not announced it officially. Instagram will soon launch it as a new “Insights” feature was recently added to offer Reels users a better clarity on their performance. The feature is available for Reels and Live Reels. The app will also enable the creators to check out new metrics like Plays, Accounts Reached, Likes, Comments, Saves, and Shares.

The Live feature will enable the users to get data on the number of Accounts reached, Peak Concurrent Viewers, Comments, and Shares. The photo-sharing app is also said to be including these metrics in Account Insights to show how Reels and Live shape an account’s performance. “We know that understanding more about how content is being distributed is important, so we’ve built new breakdowns that provide transparency into which types of accounts you’re reaching and which content formats are the most effective at driving Reach,” the company said.