Battle of the billionaires: Is Elon Musk Stalling The Cage Fight With Zuckerberg? X Boss Reveals He May Need Surgery

An appointment at the doctor's office could throw a wrench in the long-awaited "cage match" between tech tycoons Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg after a string of delays. As anticipation grew over the weekend with the Meta CEO's posting spree on the new platform Threads, Musk took to his own, revealing that he has an MRI and a potential surgery lined up.

On Monday, the X CEO said that he cannot confirm the date of the fight yet. "Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week," he wrote, as his billionaire adversary hoped for August 26 as the D-day.

Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow.



May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

When will the fight happen? Zuckerberg suggests date

“I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath," Zuckerberg wrote on Threads on Sunday in response to a post by Musk on X which mentioned weight lifting among other preparations for the big battle.

In the past few days, Zuckerberg appears to have left no opportunity in taking digs at his rival. After Musk said that the match will be “live-streamed on X” and the proceeds will go to charity for veterans, the Facebook boss suggested that he should have used a "more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity," referring to the lack of fundraising features on X, unlike on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Zuckerberg takes multiple shots at Musk

In another instance, Zuckerberg answered a question of whether live-streaming was a decision made mutually. “More like ‘funding secured,’” he said, taking a shot at the lawsuit that Musk faced from investors for tweeting about taking his automotive firm Tesla private.

The Musk vs Zuck saga dates back to June, when the latter agreed to a fight challenge. Since then, both billionaires have gone back and forth, teasing the fight to users on social media. This weekend, Musk shared a clip of him lifting weights while simultaneously attending a meeting at his office. “If the fight is short, I probably win. If long, he may win on endurance. I am much bigger and there is a reason MMA has weight divisions," he asserted.