Is Twitter Down? Micro-blogging Platform Faces Trouble Loading Posts

Micro-blogging site Twitter seems to have suffered an outage as the platform is facing trouble loading posts on the timeline. According to DownDetector.com, over 500 complaints have been registered in just a few minutes after the outage, which is expected to have occurred post 10 pm. The outage-tracking website revealed that 56% of the complaints were reported by smartphone users whereas 37% and 8% reported problems on the website and with server connection.

The latest issue comes just two weeks after Twitter users complained of facing glitches on the platform.

Earlier this month, the users claimed that they were unable to send direct messages or follow new accounts on Twitter. Others complained that they received "you are over the daily limit for sending tweets," and "We are sorry, we weren't able to send your Tweet", pop-ups. Some faced similar pop-ups like "Limit reached. You are unable to follow more people at this time," when they tried following new accounts.

According to Downdetector.com, over 9,000 such complaints were reported at the time. Meanwhile, Twitter is yet to issue any statement on the recent outage.