Jack Dorsey Avers He Isn't Keen To Become Twitter CEO Again As Musk Prepares To Take Over

As the speculations over who would be at the helm of Twitter after Elon Musk formally takes over the microblogging platform are abuzz, co-founder of the platform, Jack Dorsey has now specified that he is absolutely disinterested to take the reins. Responding to a Tweet on Wednesday, Dorsey stated, "Nah, I'll never be CEO again." His remarks came after popular Youtuber and comedian Charles Wieand predicted that Elon Musk will eventually ask Dorsey to take up the CEO position again.

I predict that @elonmusk will eventually just ask @Jack to be CEO of Twitter — Charles Wieand (@CharlesWieand) May 11, 2022

nah I'll never be CEO again — jack⚡️ (@jack) May 11, 2022

In a separate post, when to a separate query on whether he would like to take up the apex position, he said, "Nah, it's time to roll the dice again."

Following the Twitter board's acceptance of tech mogul Musk's $44 billion buyout offer in early April, there has been a whirlwind of predictions on who will lead the company after the deal closes. This comes as the incumbent Twitter CEO Parag Aggarwal is reportedly not a fan of Musk, which was evidenced by the series of tweets he posted when Musk acquired the majority shares of the microblogging major followed by the purchase bid. Aggarwal, on one occasion, had praised the Twitter employees who continued to work "despite the noise."

Musk negotiating with Dorsey over new Twitter CEO position?

Several regulatory reports suggested that the Tesla owner is in talks with Dorsey, who was the CEO of Twitter until he was fired by the board in 2008. Dorsey took over the job again in 2015 and ceded it after Parag Aggarwal was appointed as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in 2021. According to the Verge, in 2020, the board members were reportedly looking for Dorsey's replacement, citing his lack of innovation and divided concentration on the job.

Dorsey currently owns a 2.4% share in Twitter, as per Refinitive. He is also the CEO of the payment firm Block, which he now wants to name 'Block Head.' Musk had reportedly asked Dorsey to contribute his holdings to the proposed Twitter deal.

The announcement comes shortly after Dorsey supported Musk's plan to reinstate ex-US President Donald Trump's Twitter handle. For a recap, Trump was indefinitely banned from Twitter after the Capitol Hill riots on January 6, 2021. He was accused of inciting violence using the social media platform, which is against the guidelines of usage outlined by the company. The decision to suspend Trump, in fact, was taken by Jack Dorsey. However, recently, Dorsey described the decision as "a failure." Musk earlier this week said that when he acquires Twitter, he will restore Trump's account.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)