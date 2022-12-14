Jack Dorsey Responds To Elon Musk's Release Of Twitter Files; Claims 'nothing To Hide'

Twitter's former CEO and its founder Jack Dorsey, under whom child pornography was allowed on the site, has criticised Elon Musk's decision to release Twitter files. In his newsletter, Jack Dorsey said that there is nothing to hide. The Twitter files reveal how people were censored for their political views and shadow banned. Before the release of Twitter files, people who talked about shadow banning were dismissed as conspiracy theorists.

The Twitter files revealed that shadow banning was indeed a reality and Twitter practised it quite frequently to suppress speech that disagreed with their own ideological worldview. Jack Dorsey went to the Joe Rogan podcast and said Twitter does not practise shadow banning. "Of course governments want to shape and control the public conversation, and will use every method at their disposal to do so, including the media. And the power a corporation wields to do the same is only growing. It’s critical that the people have tools to resist this, and that those tools are ultimately owned by the people. Allowing a government or a few corporations to own the public conversation is a path towards centralised control," Dorsey wrote in his newsletter. It isn't clear why Dorsey, during his time as CEO, allowed Twitter to become a platform where people were being censored for their political views.

Musk and Dorsey recently got into an argument

It is a crime that they refused to take action on child exploitation for years! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

Elon Musk has cracked down on child pornography on the site, which was the primary task of Yoel Roth. Instead, Twitter was busy censoring people who didn't subscribe to the dogma of liberal pundits. On December 9th, Elon Musk wrote, "It is a crime that they refused to take action on child exploitation for years!" Jack Dorsey replied by writing "this is false", to which Musk responded by writing "No, it is not. When Ella Irwin, who now runs Trust & Safety, joined Twitter earlier this year, almost no one was working on child safety. She raised this with Ned & Parag, but they rejected her staffing request. I made it top priority immediately." Musk has received praise from victims of sexual abuse for cracking down on child porn.