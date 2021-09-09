Kannada Language Row: Google's Apology Enough, Karnataka HC Quashes Case Against Tech Co.

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday quashed a petition seeking directions to take legal action against search engine company Google for showing Kannada as the "ugliest language" in India. The search engine platform showed Kannada as the "ugliest" language forcing the petitioner to file a case. The Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust has filed the plea against Google India and other respondents and sought direction for the company to pay a compensation of Rs 10 crore.

The petition claimed that the company defamed and tarnished the dignity of the "historic Kannada language and it to be deposited with the Department of Culture and Heritage, Government of Karnataka".

Kannada language row : Karnataka HC quashes petition against the tech company

The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum heard the matter and dismissed the case against the search engine.

The bench noted that Google India had apologised for the misunderstanding and hurting the sentiments of people. Google had made the apology on its Twitter handle this year on June 3, within hours of the controversy. The court said that “the petition has been filed against Google India Private Limited as well as other respondents, stating that on Google some derogatory remark has been made in respect of Kannada language. The petitioner himself has filed a copy of the newspaper clipping," as per a report by Bar and Bench. “The contention of the petitioner is that later on, Google India has tendered an apology in the matter in terms of the content displayed on the website, assuring that such incidents will not take place in future," the court added.

Google India’s Apology

However, within hours of the controversy, Google India had apologised for the same and had justified that the search result is not always perfect and is based on algorithms. It further said that it is working forward to avoid any such incidents in future.

"Search isn't always perfect. Sometimes, the way content is described on the internet can yield surprising results to specific queries. We know this is not ideal, but we take swift corrective action when we are made aware of an issue and are continually working to improve our algorithms. Naturally, these are not reflective of the opinions of Google, and we apologize for the misunderstanding and hurting any sentiments," Google had said in its apology.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH/ SHUTTERSTOCK