Koo Founders Welcome Kangana Ranaut After Her Twitter Suspension, Share First Note

On Tuesday, Twitter suspended Kangana Ranaut's account permanently for violating its rules around hate speech. Later in the day, rival app Koo welcomed the Queen actor and said she was right in believing that the 'Made in India' platform is like "home" while everything else was rented.

Taking a dig at the US-based rival, Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna shared Ranaut's message from February 16, 2021. "This was @kanganarofficial's first Koo. She's right in saying Koo is like her home while everything else is rented," Radhakrishna said on Koo.

Back in February, Ranaut, in her first Koo (as the messages on the platform are called), had said this was a "new place" and would take time to get familiar with. "...magar bhade ka ghar bhade ka hota hai, apna ghar kaisa bhi ho apna hota hai (a rented house is rented, one's own house is one's own no matter what)," she had said. Ranaut has over 4.48 lakh followers on Koo.

Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka welcomed Ranaut, saying she can share her opinions on the platform with a sense of pride.

Twitter's statement on Kangana Ranaut's account suspension

"We’ve been clear that we'll take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy & Abusive Behaviour policy," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Apart from Twitter, the 34-year-old actress also issued a statement on the suspension and accused "white people" of 'feeling entitled to enslave a brown person’ Giving a sharp reply to the social media platform, Kangana stated that there are ‘many platforms she can use to raise her voice, including her own art in the form of cinema.’

Kangana Ranaut said, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering..”

(with PTI inputs)