Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk, who recently made headlines for acquiring Twitter, confirmed on November 1 that those on the mircoblogging site will be charged $8 per month for the blue tick verification badge. "Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is b***s***! Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," Musk wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Responding to Musk's announcement, actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK, famous for his controversial remarks about the Hindi film industry, reacted to Twitter's new policy. He headed to his Twitter handle and wrote that he doesn't have time to pay monthly charges, adding that he will pay for 5 years in advance. KRK also asked Musk to send him the link to make the payment.

KRK tweeted, "Dear @elonmusk I don’t have time to pay monthly charges, So I will pay for 5 years in advance. Pls send me the link to pay."

Earlier, author Stephen King had expressed disappointment over Twitter's scheme to charge blue tick account holders to maintain their verification badge as he wrote that the world's richest man must understand that people need to pay bills. King tweeted, "$20 a month to keep my blue check? They should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron." Responding to the tweet, Musk wrote, "We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?"

$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

King then educated Musk that “it ain’t the money, it’s the principle of the thing.” Musk informed his 110 million followers that “the whole verification process is being revamped right now."

Elon Musk takes over Twitter

Parag Agrawal, an Indian-American, and other top executives were fired by Elon Musk on Friday as he finalised his $44 billion acquisition bid and took over the microblogging site Twitter. Along with Agrawal, Musk dismissed Twitter's CFO Ned Segal, it's top legal and policy executive Vijaya Gadde, and its general counsel Sean Edgett.

Meanwhile, there are many demands being raised by big political leaders and celebs to bring them back on the micro-blogging :ite. But, on Saturday, Musk headed to his Twitter account and stated that no banned Twitter accounts will be restored before a review by the new "content moderation council".

To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies https://t.co/k4guTsXOIu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2022

