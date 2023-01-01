Mark Zuckerberg Sends New Year Wishes; Shares Picture With Pregnant Wife Priscilla Chan

Meta co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg gave out his 2023 new year wishes by sharing a beautiful picture with his pregnant wife Priscilla Chan.

Zuckerberg took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with his wife who was flaunting her baby bump. The Instagram post reads, “Happy New Year! Here's to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023.” The couple is all set to welcome their third child in 2023.

In the picture, the couple can be seen in all smiles as the 37-year-old Chan is flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful white dress. On the other hand, 38-year-old Zukerberg can be seen gushing, with one of his hands on Chan’s belly.

Netizens were left awestruck as they saw the beautiful picture of the couple. While many complimented the glowing couple, others wished them good health of the child which is yet to be born. One Instagram user wrote, “Your child will be a blessing to the world! Meta will continue to grow in 2023. God bless you “. Another user went on to call the child, “The Metakid”.

Another baby girl is on the way for the couple

In September, Zuckerberg announced that the couple is expecting a baby girl, with the power duo will have three children to complete their family. On September 21, Musk announced the news in an Instagram post captioned, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year.” The couple already has two children named Maxima Chan Zuckerberg and August Chan Zukerberg, born in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

According to Page Six, the couple met at a frat party at Harvard University in 2003. The couple exchanged their vows in 2012, after an eight-year-long relationship. It was also reported that Musk stated that the birth of their two daughters has changed “the way he runs Facebook”. He said in 2017, “Having kids does change how you think about the world in a pretty dramatic way.”