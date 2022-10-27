Meta Lauds India’s Digitisation Progress & Internet Safety Laws; Welcomes Govt Regulation

Meta's India head Ajit Mohan, while hailing India's rapid strides in digitisation also appreciated the steps taken in the direction of internet safety. It’s important to note that Meta-owned WhatsApp suffered one of the worst global outages on October 25, Tuesday. Meta owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp among other products and services. The company was known as Facebook Inc earlier.

"We welcome the government regulation. In India, the government has been vocal about holding companies accountable for internet safety and we are fully aligned with this agenda," Ajit Mohan said, talking at a Delhi-based Think Tank event on Thursday, October 27.

‘Remarkable work’

Meta India Head Ajit Mohan appreciated the push given by the central government to rapid digitisation in India. "The way the Indian government has promoted internet services in the country and practically digital services, it is a remarkable work and it is a matter of recognition," he stated as he spoke about how India is the power of wireless technology.

The availability of low-cost 4G services was the key to the adoption of digitisation, said Mohan. "What we have seen in India is the power of wireless. The digital transformation in India had started even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Low-cost 4G has been the key catalyst for the digital revolution," he said.

‘Boom in entrepreneurship’

The Meta India head further stated that the wide proliferation of digital services in India will lead to a spurt in entrepreneurship in the country. "The pandemic exposed people to a more digital way of living. We are now at a stage where more than a billion people in India have access to high-quality internet which will change the way we experience most services. The digital economy has led to a boom in entrepreneurship and the way business is conducted in India."

