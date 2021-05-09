Last Updated:

Mother's Day 2021: Amul Topical Dedicates A New Doodle To Pay Tribute To All Mothers

On the occasion of mother's day, Amul dedicated a new doodle to all the mothers. This new doodle features Amul mascot feeding milk to a child in a bottle

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
On the occasion of Mother's Day, the country's leading dairy brand Amul on May 9 took to its official Twitter handle to share a Topical doodle, dedicated to all the mothers. Playing with the words in the advert, the creators of Amul's new doodle wrote, "Ma Tujhe Salamul!".In its latest doodle, which shows the Amul mascot, feeding milk from a bottle to a child, the doodle creators also wrote, "Amul Comforts you."

Earlier, the Amul Topical had also shared special doodles for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for their victories in the Assembly elections 2021.

Mother's Day: Google Doodle dedicates virtual pop-up card to mothers

Besides Amul, the biggest search engine, Google, also paid a special tribute to all the mothers. Today, Google's homepage features an attractive doodle, which looks like an e-card, that users can send to their mothers via email or social media. The virtual card comes to the rescue during the Coronavirus pandemic when we all practice social distancing or are separated by miles due to a career or other duties. The physical distance between us, at least six feet or more, cannot prevent our hearts from remaining attached.

Sharing the stepwise depiction of the creation of the card, the Google Doodle wrote in its blog, "Today’s Doodle is popping up to wish everyone a Happy Mother’s Day!" It added, "Check out some early sketches and a behind-the-scenes look at today’s stop-motion artwork by Doodler Olivia When."

Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday of May in India and few other parts of the world. It is being celebrated on May 9, this year. Mother's Day is an occasion for us to express our gratitude to our mothers and express how much they mean to us. Make a card, bake a cake, or do something extra special to show your mother how much she means to you and how much you appreciate everything she does for you every day while keeping social distancing rules in place.

(Image: Twitter: @Amul_Coop)

